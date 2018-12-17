Warriors take down Mississippi Valley State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team dominated Mississippi Valley State Sunday night en route to a 76-51 win at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Now 6-4 on the season, Hawaii has won two-straight games at home after shooting an impressive 53 percent from the field as a team.
Drew Buggs led the ‘Bows with 13 points and six assists while Brocke Stepteau and Zigmars Raimo both tallied 12 points each. Jack Purchase hauled in a career-high 13 boards.
Mississippi Valley State (2-11) shot just 35 percent for the game and just 29 percent in the first half.
Hawaii will now host the 10th annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Dec. 22, 23, and 25. The 'Bows open the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 22 against UNLV.
