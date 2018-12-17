Structure fire in Keeau causes $120K in damage to a Big Island home

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire tore through a single-family home on Hawaii Island early Monday morning.
The fire, which started around 1 a.m., caused $120,000 in damage to the structure and its content, the county’s fire department said.
When firefighters arrived at the Keeau home, they found an 800-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames.
Fire officials report no one was home at the time and there were no witnesses on scene.
The fire was deemed under control around 1:45 a.m. and fully extinguished by 3:30 a.m.
The cause was undetermined as of Monday morning.
