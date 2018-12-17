Rapper Eminem announces 2019 concert at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem is coming to Oahu.
Monday morning, Eminem and concert organizers announced a show at Aloha Stadium which will take place on Feb. 15, 2019.
The musical artist has sold over 130 million albums and 389 million singles worldwide.
“He was Nielsen SoundScan’s top-selling artist of the 2000s with 32.2 million albums sold in that decade in the U.S. alone. In addition, Eminem was also named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade for the same period, 2000 through 2009,” organizers said in a news release.
Eminem also has 13 Grammy’s under his belt.
American Express® Card Members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public starting on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Aloha Stadium box office.
For more information on the event, click here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.