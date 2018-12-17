Man critically injured after being pinned by excavator in Hauula

HAUULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after an accident in Hauula involving an excavator.
Specifics on the accident are unclear at this time, but Emergency Medical Service officials say it happened along Hauula Homestead Road.
Around 1:30 p.m., crews were called out to the scene to find a man pinned by the excavator.
The 30-year-old man was treated with advanced life support and taken to a trauma center.
This story is developing.
