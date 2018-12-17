‘Justice’ is Merriam-Webster’s 2018 Word of the year

(RNN) – With all the internet searches using the term Justice Department, and the contentious confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice, Merriam-Webster selected ‘justice’ as the word for 2018.
According to the dictionary company, the word justice was searched 74 percent more than in 2017. Last year’s word of the year was “feminism.”
They attribute that to the plethora of news stories this past year. Users searched social justice, racial justice and economic justice – to name a few. And of course, the word was used with searches regarding Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and any news about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Other words searched include “nationalism,” “pansexual” and “lodestar.”
Nationalism means “loyalty and devotion to a nation," especially “exalting one nation above all others and placing primary emphasis on promotion of its culture and interests as opposed to those of other nations or supranational groups.”
Merriam-Webster points out that nationalism is different than patriotism, which means “love or devotion to one’s own country,” but doesn’t “imply an attitude of superiority.
Pansexual spiked after Janelle Monae used the term in Rolling Stone.
Lodestar means a “star that leads or guides.” The search spiked after an anonymous op-ed honoring Sen. John McCain was published in “The New York Times.”
