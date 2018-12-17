Hawker Hunter remains underwater off Honolulu; salvage plans in the works

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is still no timeline for when the recovery operation will begin for the fighter jet that crashed in waters off Kewalo Basin last week.
Airborne Tactical Advantage Company owns the aircraft. They told Hawaii News Now they are working with a salvage business to discuss the options. The company believes a date will be set in the next couple of days.
The Hawker Hunter jet went down Wednesday during the Aloha Sentry exercise.
The pilot, 47-year-old Matt Pothier, is recovering and spoke to local media this weekend.
He underwent back surgery as a result of the violent ejection from the aircraft.
