Fourth person charged in connection with brutal Big Island beating in September

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fourth person has been charged in connection with a violent beating at the Kona Seaside Hotel back in September.
The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports that Mahealani Kanehailua is accused of hindering prosecution.
She was reportedly in a vehicle with other suspects in the case when the attack happened.
Wesley Samoa, Lama Lauvao and Natisha Tautalatasi are accused of attempted murder, for allegedly kicking and punching a 63-year-old hotel security guard when he asked them to turn down their music.
He’s reportedly hospitalized on the mainland for a broken neck and brain injuries.
All the suspects have pleaded not guilty.
