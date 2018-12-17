Fourth person charged in connection with brutal Big Island beating in September

Surveillance images captured the brutal beating in September. (HNN File)
By HNN Staff | December 17, 2018 at 7:46 AM HST - Updated December 17 at 7:46 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fourth person has been charged in connection with a violent beating at the Kona Seaside Hotel back in September.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports that Mahealani Kanehailua is accused of hindering prosecution.

She was reportedly in a vehicle with other suspects in the case when the attack happened.

Wesley Samoa, Lama Lauvao and Natisha Tautalatasi are accused of attempted murder, for allegedly kicking and punching a 63-year-old hotel security guard when he asked them to turn down their music.

He’s reportedly hospitalized on the mainland for a broken neck and brain injuries.

All the suspects have pleaded not guilty.

