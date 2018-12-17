Customer teams up with former employees of closed doggy day care for new venture

KAKAAKO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year after a Kakaako doggy day care closed without warning, most customers who were owed money have received refunds, according to the state.
The Office of Consumer Protection said so far, about $75,000 has been returned to consumers of Poi Dogs Day Care & Boarding, mainly through credit card chargebacks.
And one of the customers, Adrienne Lee, worked with the day care’s former manager to open a new facility called Pono Paws.
“As we started talking, we realized there was a way to make a negative situation into a positive. We started talking about what we would to create our own day care with our visions,” said Lee.
The soft opening for the business on Queen Street was last month. Lee hired six of the workers from Poi Dogs who lost their jobs.
“We moved on and now we’ve just got to go forward,” said Corey Fellezs, who is now the manager for Pono Paws. “This place has kept us busy and now we can help the employees that were out of jobs for the year.”
Former Poi Dogs customer Jo desMartes immediately brought her beloved pet, Murasaki, to Pono Paws once the business opened.
“The staff, they’re wonderful. I knew that Corey would make sure there was a safe environment and a healthy environment and a stimulating environment for the dogs,” said desMartes.
Pono Paws plans to install streaming web cameras soon. The business also wants to start offering boarding services early next year.
