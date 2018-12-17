Asian shares edge higher with Fed meeting in focus

FED MEETING: The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to raise its short-term interest rate — a benchmark for many consumer and business loans — by a modest quarter-point to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent after a meeting on Wednesday. This would be its ninth hike since late 2015. Markets will be watching any policy statement changes and a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank forecasts three more rate hikes in 2019, but softer global growth could cause a shift in its hawkish stance. Last week, China announced that its industrial output and retail sales had slowed in November. France, which is racked by protests, reported that its purchasing managers' index fell to a level pointing toward economic contraction. Germany's reading, that still reflected growth, fell to a four-year low.