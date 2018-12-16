Watson leads Texans to 29-22 comeback win over Darnold, Jets

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (87) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun)
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.AP Pro Football Writer | December 15, 2018 at 2:48 PM HST - Updated December 15 at 2:53 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:15 left, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback victory over Sam Darnold and the New York Jets on Saturday night.

After Darnold and Jets took their first lead of the game on Elijah McGuire's 2-yard touchdown run, Watson and the Texans (10-4) answered right back.

A holding call on cornerback Morris Claiborne on third down prolonged the drive, and Watson completed passes of 20 and 3 yards to Demaryius Thomas and 7 yards to Hopkins to get to New York's 14. Watson then found Hopkins streaking down the left sideline and launched a pass that the receiver somehow came down with despite being tightly covered by Claiborne.

Ka'imi Fairbairn's 40-yard field goal made it 29-22 with 54 seconds left. Darnold and the Jets (4-10) had one more opportunity to try to tie — or win — but Houston held on.

