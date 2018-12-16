Westbound lanes of Ala Moana Blvd. reopen after accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An accident forced the temporary closure of a portion of Ala Moana Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
HPD said the accident occurred just after 1 p.m., Police sent out a notification about the road closure around 1:30 p.m.
At one point, two westbound lanes on the left side of Ala Moana Blvd. were closed from Piikoi Street to Auahi Street. By 1:40 p.m., all lanes were reopened.
HPD added the accident happened fronting the Naru Tower building.
Additional details of the accident are limited at this time.
