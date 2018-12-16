Planning for New Year’s Eve? Even fewer retailers will be selling firecrackers this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you plan on legally obtaining pyrotechnics for New Year’s Eve on Oahu, it’s best you purchase them early.
Over the last few years, the number of firecracker permits sold to consumer has skyrocketed ahead of New Year’s Eve.
But the amount of retail licenses issued to stores to sell firecrackers for the holiday has dropped, which means there could be less supply up for sale.
According to Honolulu Fire Department records, there were 92 retail licenses issued in 2015. That same year, there were 13,811 permits sold for use of firecrackers.
Two years later in 2017, consumer permits rose to 20,951 but the amount of retail licenses issued dropped to just 62. This year, that number shrank further to just 59.
HFD has not yet said how many firecracker permits were bought so far this year, but there’s still time to get yours if you plan on celebrating with a bang.
Firecracker permits will be sold until Dec. 21. They can be purchased at a city permitting office and are good for no more than 5,000 individual firecrackers per permit.
In recent years, permit holders have walked away empty handed after stores sold out of firecrackers early-on.
“Individuals who purchase firecracker permits shall be reminded that a firecracker permit does not guarantee the availability of firecrackers for purchase, as firecracker inventories are determined by fireworks wholesalers and retailers,” HFD said.
Consumer-grade fireworks such as fountains and sparklers as well as aerials and other explosives are illegal on Oahu.
Firecrackers go on sale starting Dec. 26 and runs until midnight on New Year’s eve. They should be safely and properly ignited on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
