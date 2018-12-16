Mariota, Titans show true grit in 17-0 win over Giants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second week in a row, the Tennessee Titans relied on running back Derrick Henry to carry the load for the offense, allowing quarterback Marcus Mariota to take a backseat in a 17-0 win over the New York Giants.
Henry tallied 170 yards on 33 carries, scoring two touchdowns n the game. The Titans, now 8-6, have now won three-straight games.
Mariota had a very pedestrian-like performance on Sunday, throwing for just 88 yards on 12-of-20 passing.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and Hawaii native did, however, pull off one of the highlights of the weekend with an incredible block on a Giants linebacker during a Henry run.
Mariota may not have had the most prolific stats on the day, but he certainly showed some grit.
Following Mariota’s lead was another former Saint Louis standout in Kamalei Correa, who recorded a strip-sack in the third quarter to help the Titans defense shutout the Giants offense.
The Titans will return home to face the Washington Redskins next Saturday.
