3 male suspects flee after allegedly robbing a man on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for three male suspects in connection with a robbery Saturday night.
Police did not release a description of the suspects, but they did say the theft occurred on King Street near Punchbowl Street around 8 p.m.
A 40-year-old male victim reported to police that he was approached by the suspects who pulled out a “dangerous instrument” as they took his belongings.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction before police arrived.
As of Sunday morning, no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.