Macfarlane addresses media after Bellator 213 title defense

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night was an unforgettable moment for Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, the growth of Bellator and for the state of Hawaii.
When Macfarlanne forced Valerie Letourneau to tap, the crowd at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena erupted, leaving many -- including Macfarlane herself -- full of emotion.
The Hawaii native spoke to the media about her emotions, what’s next and how proud she is of her home state.
