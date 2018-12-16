LIVE BLOG: Bellator 213 results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That’s a tough act to follow, but we have another great fight ahead of us betwween Dustin Barca and Isaac Hopps.
—
PITOLO WINS VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE)
- It’s safe to say that this fight lived up to the hype - and then some.
Pitolo and Cisneros traded shots in the first round and it even appeared that Cisneros had Pitolo in some real danger as the round came to a close.
In the second, Pitolo regained his composure and worked Cisneros' body to slow him down. In the third, a well-time double-leg secured the takedown and from there, Pitolo went to work.
Cisneros did his best to defend himself from a possible crucifix, only to find himself fall victim to a rear-naked choke as Pitolo took his back and flattened him out against the cage. Great win for the Nanakuli native.
Up next is what is destined to be a fight of the night contender between Chris Cisneros of Hilo going up against Nanakuli’s own Maki Pitolo.
—
KAMAKA WINS BY UNANIMOUS DECISION
- Hard to be upset with that fight as it was entertaining from beginning to end.
Kamaka controlled the proceedings in the first round and, for the most part, stamped his name on Round 2. Miki had some moments and nearly took Kamaka’s back late in the fight, but Kamaka survived despite what appears to be a right shoulder injury.
First up in the opening prelim fight is Kai Kamaka vs. Shojin Miki.
—
Aloha and welcome to Bellator 213! Before Ilima-Lei Macfarlane gets set to defend her flyweight tile in tonight’s main event, we have a full card ahead of us.
