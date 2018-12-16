2 killed in attack in Rwanda, near border with Burundi

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza earlier this month called for an emergency meeting of the East African Community, accusing Rwanda of "aggression" and of harboring plotters of a failed coup in 2015. In the letter dated December 4, Nkurunziza told Museveni who is also chairman of the East African regional bloc that Rwanda was behind the crisis that hit Burundi in April 2015, which also saw a failed coup against Nkurunziza. Rwanda has denied the allegations.