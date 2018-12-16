Hawaii’s Macfarlane defeats Letourneau, retains Bellator flyweight title via 3rd round submission

Courtesy: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane/Instagram
By David McCracken | December 15, 2018 at 11:42 PM HST - Updated December 15 at 11:42 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defended her flyweight world title for the second time with a third-round submission of Valerie Letourneau in the main event of Bellator 213 on Saturday night.

Letourneau was forced to tap due to a triangle choke and elbows from Macfarlane at 3 minutes, 19 seconds into the third round.

With the win, Macfarlane ties a Bellator record sixth submission victories while improving to 9-0 in her career.

