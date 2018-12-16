EMS treats a man and a 17-year-old girl after overnight crash in Kunia

KUNIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency officials responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in the Kunia area.
According to officials, the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Kunia Road. For a short period of time, Kunia Road was closed between the Kunia Country Club and Kunia Drive due to a downed pole as a result of the accident.
EMS officials reported treating at least two people at the scene. One male, age unknown, was listed in serious condition, and a 17-year-old female was reported to be in stable condition.
There were no other details surrounding the crash available. All roads have since reopened.
