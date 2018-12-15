‘Watch Ice’: Melting art installation aims to highlight climate change

LONDON (CNN) - You’ve probably heard of ice sculptures but a London museum now has a display of melting ice art.
The display is in front of the Tate Modern museum in London.
It’s the work of Scandinavian artist Olafur Eliasson and geologist Minik Rosing.
The display is made up of 24 melting iceberg pieces.
The museum said the icebergs were fished out of a fjord in Greenland after being detached from an ice sheet.
Eliasson hopes visitors understand the reality of climate change by viewing the exhibit, called “Ice Watch.”
And this isn't the first time Eliasson has done this.
He once placed 12 massive blocks of glacial ice on a Paris street in 2015 as world leaders prepared to sign the Paris Climate Agreement.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.