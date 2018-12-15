University of Hawaii holds mid-year commencement ceremony for hundreds of graduates

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of University of Hawaii students will celebrate the completion of their collegiate studies on Saturday.
The university is holding their mid-year commencement ceremonies at the Stan Sheriff Center. A university spokesman says about 850 students will be handed their degrees.
The ceremony started at 9 a.m. and will continue with the presentation of diplomas until 11:30 a.m. Lei giving will follow.
Graduates were treated to a message from keynote speaker Janet Mock, a leader in the the LGBTQ community. As a Honolulu native, Mock worked her way up as a trans woman, making strides in Hollywood and becoming a well-known published author.
Students at the University of Hawaii Hilo also participated in commencement exercises starting at 9 a.m. at the Vulcan Gymnasium.
