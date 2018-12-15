Slower winds take over this weekend plus massive swells

After gusty winds throughout the week, the winds will finally be calming down. A few fronts will pass to our north and that will help weaken our high pressure fan. Overall, the weekend will be nice and pleasant. It will be great to spend time outdoors with the ohana and check out all of the Christmas lights and displays across town. You may need a light jacket at night.
The other big story will be the monster swells. We are tracking double swells. One will peak on Sunday and then the other will peak on Monday. Monday’s surf will likely be bigger than Sunday’s. Stay alert and admire them from a safe distance. Have an awesome weekend.
