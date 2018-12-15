Ovechkin, Vrana lead Caps over Hurricanes 6-5 in shootout

"You still have to figure out how you're going to win with the group that we presently have in the locker room, and obviously the majority of our roster was part of what we were able to accomplish last year, so you have a little bit of I'd say equity on that one," coach Todd Reirden said. "At the end of the day, you have to find ways to do it with a new group in there, and we're doing it with a four-line attack."