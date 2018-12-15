No. 15 Ohio State holds off Bucknell comeback to win 73-71

Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, right, shoots over Bucknell's Paul Newman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Bucknell 73-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete)
By EDWARD SUTELAN | December 15, 2018 at 9:50 AM HST - Updated December 15 at 9:58 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State held off a Bucknell comeback to win 73-71 Saturday.

Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to take an 11-point with under 10 minutes remaining, but Bucknell stormed back to within three with a 10-2 run and late 3-pointer by Avi Toomer. The Bison got the ball with 14 seconds left but a 3-point try by Bruce Moore hit the front of the rim and Ohio State survived.

Keyshawn Woods had 13 points on 5 for 9 3-point shooting for Ohio State (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten). Wesson had 10 rebounds.

Bucknell (4-4) carried its first-half momentum into the second with a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 49-41. During that stretch, Ohio State's Andre Wesson — Kaleb's older brother — had three teeth chipped in a collision on the court and had to be taken to the locker room. He returned later in the game.

The Buckeyes retook the lead at 53-52 with under 14 minutes left, making six straight baskets that included two 3-pointers by Woods.

Bucknell's Nate Sestina, center, shoots between Ohio State's Andre Wesson, left, and Kyle Young,right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Toomer and Kimbal McKenzie led Bucknell with 13 points each, and Jimmy Sotos added 12 and seven rebounds. Bucknell's leading scorer, Nate Sestina, fouled out with 7:17 left. He finished with 10 points.

Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, right, posts up against Bucknell's Paul Newman, left, and John Meeks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
The Bison trailed by 12 in the first half but closed the final 3:24 with a 15-2 run to take a 40-39 lead on the strength of three 3-pointers.

Bucknell's John Meeks, right, dribbles past Ohio State's Kyle Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
BIG PICTURE

Ohio State's Luther Muhammad, left, drives the baseline as Bucknell's Andrew Funk defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Bucknell 73-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Bucknell: Size played a major factor, but Bucknell showed no quit in running with the Buckeyes until the final seconds. The Bison's two-game win streak ended.

Bucknell's John Meeks, right, posts up against Ohio State's Kyle Young during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Bucknell 73-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State: Nearly let one get away to a less-talented opponent.

Ohio State's Keyshawn Woods, left, drives to the basket against Bucknell's Avi Toomer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Bucknell 73-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
UP NEXT

Bucknell's Paul Newman, right, posts up against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Bucknell: Visits Saint Mary's on Tuesday

Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, top, shoots over Bucknell's Kimbal Mackenzie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Bucknell 73-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State: Hosts Youngstown State on Tuesday

Bucknell's Avi Toomer, left, drives top the basket against Ohio State's C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Bucknell's Kimbal Mackenzie, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
