LIVE BLOG: Bellator 212 results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - AVILA WINS VIA FIRST ROUND SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE)
- It didn’t take long for the 25-year-old Avila to geet Pieper’s back once the fight went to the ground after a couple minutes into Round 1.
Avila quickly sunk in his hooks and got under Pieper’s chin, who just couldn’t fight off Avila’s grip any longer, tapping out due to rear-naked choke. What a way to start the night.
—
The first fight of the night features Hawaii native Brandon Pieper going up against Stockton’s own Chris Avila.
—
Aloha and welcome to the Bellator 212 “Salute the Troops” live blog! Stay with us here at Hawaii News Now for the latest fight updates as the night goes on.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.