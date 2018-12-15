Kekaha Beach on Kauai closed following shark sighting

KEKAHA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ocean Safety officials on Kauai have closed Kekaha Beach following a shark sighting Saturday morning.
Officials notified the public around 10:30 a.m. that the roughly eight-foot shark was seen just off shore. As a precaution, the public is not allowed to swim at the beach and signs warning of the sighting have been posted.
It’s not known what type of shark was seen.
The beach will remain closed until at least Sunday morning when lifeguards will reassess if it can be reopened.
No injuries have been reported.
For updates about ocean conditions and ocean safety, call Kauai’s Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.
