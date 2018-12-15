HFD battles two separate house fires overnight across Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters were kept busy overnight Friday battling two separate building fires on Oahu.
The first fire happened in Ewa Beach around 10 p.m. Friday.
The Honolulu Fire Department said 23 personnel responded to the fire on Kaioli Street. The first unit arrived just before 10:15 p.m. to find a single-story detached garage with light smoke coming out.
Crews forced their way into the structure to fight the fire and had it extinguished in a few minutes. Fire damage was contained to the detached garage.
“It was reported that an adult male was in his home when a friend phoned him informing him that smoke coming from his garage. He went to the area and found heavy smoke throughout the garage,” HFD said in a news release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Then around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a two-alarm fire in Kailua.
Nine HFD units staffed with 34 personnel rushed to a home on Ulupii Place.
There, a single-story residential home had flames emitting from the left side of the structure, HFD said.
“It was reported that the home did not have smoke detectors but neighbors alerted an adult male and his mother and they were able to safely escape the structure with their pet dog,” fire officials said.
Flames were brought under control around 2:45 a.m. and personnel continued with overhaul operations to ensure full extinguishment by 4:15 a.m.
“Having a working smoke alarm in your home will increase your chances of survival from a fire by more than 50 percent. The HFD requests that the public ensure that they have a working smoke detector,” HFD said.
Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. The fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.
No injuries were reported.
