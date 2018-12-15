Hawaii’s Dan Ige wins 2nd straight at UFC Milwaukee, earns decision over Griffin

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out, UFC featherweights. There’s another Hawaii fighter making his way up the rankings.
Haleiwa native Dan Ige defeated Jordan Griffin this afternoon at UFC Milwaukee by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
With the win, Ige has now won two-straight fights inside the Octagon, improving to 10-2 in his MMA career.
Through three rounds, Ige mixed things up with his strikes and was able to shoot for a few takedowns in the process, successfully taking down Griffin on four occasions. He also landed 62 significant strikes.
