Fire scorches cafeteria at Lanakila Elementary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters battled a blaze Friday at Lanakila Elementary’s cafeteria.
The fire started about 4 p.m., and was under control within minutes.
But flames did manage to damage the roof and portions of the interior of the building.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.
They said the cafeteria was evacuated during the fire. Several A+ students and teachers were in the area when the blaze happened, but no injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
