City celebrates opening of new Waipio EMS station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s Emergency Medical Services Department celebrate the grand opening Friday of its new Waipio facility.
“When you look at this building, it’s amazing how far EMS has come," said Dean Nakano, EMS chief. “It’s something that everybody in EMS has worked for for a long time.”
The facility is designed to withstand high level storms and provide a safe haven for personnel.
A fueling station at the back of the property will be incorporated into daily operations.
There’s also a full-sized kitchen, decontamination room and living quarters.
