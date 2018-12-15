Brees connects with those who helped set NFL passing record

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. When Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, he wanted to come up with some sort of gift to thank those who coached him, caught the 6,357 completions it took to set the record, and those who blocked while he threw. His solution was an exhaustive process than involved the production of about 175 unique commemorative footballs and the enlisting Saints front office and public relations staff to help track down 99 receivers, 56 offensive linemen, 11 head or assistant coaches from his 18 pro seasons, as well as a few others Brees saw as instrumental in his success. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File) (AP)