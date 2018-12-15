‘Beyond our wildest dreams’: Bellator 213 is a dream come true for Macfarlane and her family

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was in attendance watching the Bellator 212 card alongside friends, family and the men and women of the armed services.
Tonight, Macfarlane will be inside the cage in the main event of Bellator 213 to defend her 125-pound title against Valerie Letourneau in the main event of the evening.
Because of Macfarlane’s dedication and success in the sport, MMA has finally come back to the islands.
And her family couldn’t be any more proud of her.
“(It’s) really amazing that we get to watch our daughter, a world champion, defend her title in Honolulu. It’s just beyond our wildest dreams.”
While she has made an effort to put on her best poker face through fight week, Macfarlane understands that the only way to properly culminate this homecoming is with a win over Letourneau.
And despite being so cordial to her during the week, Macfarlane knows what she has to do once that cage door closes.
“It’s game time. We’re warriors,” she said. “Weigh-ins went smoothly, so it was a lot of fun. I’m in good spirits right now.”
Bellator 213 takes place tonight at the Blaisdell Arena. Main card begins at 5 p.m. live on DAZN.
