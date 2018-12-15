Bellator 213 weigh-in results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fights are set for Saturday night’s Bellator 213 prelim and main card at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.
Headlining the main event of the evening will be Oahu’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who will defend her Bellator flyweight title for the second time against Valerie Letourneau in front of her home crowd.
In the co-main event, Lyoto Machida will make his promotional debut against former Bellator champion Rafael Carvalho. However, Carvalho missed the 186-pound limit by .5 pounds, forfeiting 20 percent of his fight purse.
Here’s a look at the complete weigh-in results ahead of Saturday’s Bellator 213 fight card:
MAIN CARD
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (125) vs. Valerie Letourneau (124.4) – for women’s flyweight title
- Rafael Carvalho (186.5) - missed weight vs. Lyoto Machida (185.9)^
- Neiman Gracie (168.8) vs. Ed Ruth (169.3)
- Muhammed Lawal (203.8) vs. Liam McGeary (203.4)
- Nainoa Dung (153.3) vs. Kona Oliveira (153.7)
PRELIMS
- Ryan Dela Cruz (155.6) vs. Spencer Higa (154.8)
- Marcus Gamble (206) vs. Kala Hose (208.3)* - missed weight
- Russell Mizuguchi (125.7) vs. Michael Nakagawa (123)
- Canaan Kawaihae (145.7) vs. Timothy Teves (143.9)
- Dustin Barca (154) vs. Isaac Hopps (154.1)
- Chris Cisneros (178.9) vs. Maki Pitolo (179.8) – 180-pound catchweight
- Kai Kamaka III (136) vs. Shojin Miki (136)
