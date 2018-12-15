Bellator 212 final results from main card, prelims

(McCracken, David)
By David McCracken | December 14, 2018 at 10:15 PM HST - Updated December 14 at 10:15 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bellator 212 had a lot of great fights with a few surprising results.

While it wasn’t a great night for Hawaii-based fighters in terms of wins and losses, it was still an unforgettable night for the growth of MMA in the islands.

Here’s a look at Friday night’s Bellator 212 final results:

Main card

  • Michael Chandler def. Brent Primus via unanimous decision.
  • Javy Ayala def. Frank Mir via submission (strikes) at 4:30 of round 2.
  • A.J. McKee def. Daniel Crawford via submission (Anaconda choke) at 3:19 of round 1.
  • Juliana Velasquez def. Alejandra Lara via split decision.
  • Sam Sicilia def. Derek Campos by split decision.

Undercard

  • Nick Badis def. Paul Lopes via submission (rear-naked choke) in round 1
  • Toby Misech def. Edward Thommes by TKO at 2:25 of round 3.
  • Tywan Claxton def. Kaeo Meyer by TKO at 2:56 of round 1.
  • Robson Gracie def. Brysen Bolohao by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:00 of round 
  • Chris Avila def. Brandon Pieper via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:46 of round 1.

