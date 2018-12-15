Another round of warning-level surf for north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-period northwest swell is expected to bring another round of huge and dangerous surf to the north and west-facing shores of most of the smaller islands this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui from 4 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday.
Waves long the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui are forecast to build to 20 to 25 feet late Saturday afternoon and then rise to 25 to 35 feet late Saturday night and Sunday.
Surf along west shores are expected to rise to 15 to 20 feet late Saturday afternoon and then build to 20 to 28 feet late Saturday night and Sunday.
Waves are expected to decline slowly Sunday night.
For beachgoers, the large waves will bring a dangerous shorebreak and dangerous currents, and entering the water could face significant injury or death. The waves may also sweep across large portions of beaches, which could sweep people out into the water. The waves may also impact north and west-facing harbor entrances., making it dangerous to navigate harbor channels.
