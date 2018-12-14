Time to fight: Bellator 212 ceremonial weigh-ins, faceoffs

By David McCracken | December 13, 2018 at 5:09 PM HST - Updated December 13 at 5:09 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After this morning’s early weigh-ins, the Bellator 212 ceremonial weigh-ins took place with each fighter seeing their opposition face-to-face for the final time ahead of their respective fights.

In the co-main event on Friday night, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will take on Javy Ayala before the Bellator lightweight title fight takes place between challenger and former 155-pound champion Michael Chandler vs. current lightweight champion, Brent Primus.

Bellator 212 takes place Friday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. Prelims begin at 3:45 p.m. HT followed by the main card at 5 p.m.

