Time to fight: Bellator 212 ceremonial weigh-ins, faceoffs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After this morning’s early weigh-ins, the Bellator 212 ceremonial weigh-ins took place with each fighter seeing their opposition face-to-face for the final time ahead of their respective fights.
In the co-main event on Friday night, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will take on Javy Ayala before the Bellator lightweight title fight takes place between challenger and former 155-pound champion Michael Chandler vs. current lightweight champion, Brent Primus.
Bellator 212 takes place Friday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. Prelims begin at 3:45 p.m. HT followed by the main card at 5 p.m.
