As sentencing looms, Flynn is upbeat, has adoring fans
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and JENNIFER McDERMOTT | December 13, 2018 at 7:43 PM HST - Updated December 13 at 7:43 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, then - National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Flynn is relaxed and hopeful even as the possibility of prison looms when he's sentenced in the Russia probe Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The retired three-star general pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. during President Donald Trump's White House transition. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is relaxed and hopeful even as the possibility of prison looms when he's sentenced in the Russia probe next week.

People close to Flynn tell The Associated Press he has been relaxing with friends at events such as an Elton John concert. At a recent Boston Celtics game, strangers approached him to shake his hand and get photos.

His supporters plan a rally the day he's sentenced Tuesday, and a lucrative consulting gig could await him.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that Flynn was given a great deal because the special counsel was "embarrassed by the way he was treated."

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States. His lawyers requested probation, not prison.