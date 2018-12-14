Republican drops recount request in Maine congressional race

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference in Augusta, Maine. Poliquin, who has disputed his loss in the first ranked-choice congressional race in U.S. history is dropping his request for a recount. Poliquin challenged the system in federal court, and a judge ruled against him on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. He also requested the recount, which has been taking place in Augusta. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files) (Robert F. Bukaty)