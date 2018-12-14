17 people escape Hilo residential-complex blaze unscathed

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters report all 17 residents of a Hilo residential complex were able to escape a blaze that torched one unit late Thursday night.
The fire was reported at 11:34 p.m. and at a single-story residential building on Ipuka St.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze just before midnight.
Fire investigators say the fire began in a unit at the end of the single-story structure.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.