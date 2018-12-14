17 people escape Hilo residential-complex blaze unscathed

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at Big Island 4-plex. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now Graphics)
By HNN Staff | December 14, 2018 at 7:20 AM HST - Updated December 14 at 7:20 AM

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters report all 17 residents of a Hilo residential complex were able to escape a blaze that torched one unit late Thursday night.

The fire was reported at 11:34 p.m. and at a single-story residential building on Ipuka St.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze just before midnight.

Fire investigators say the fire began in a unit at the end of the single-story structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

