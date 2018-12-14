Need a DHS-approved duplicate license? You might be able to get one online

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The next time you need to get duplicate license you may be able to skip the long lines and do it from home.
The city has announced that you can now apply online for licenses with the gold star on them.
All licenses will need that mark by 2020 to be in compliance with the new regulations put out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Licenses without the gold star will not be able to be used to get on planes.
The online application only applies if the city motor vehicles office already has your proof of legal residence, name, date of birth, Social security number and primary Hawaii address.
