Milton undergoes 4th surgery, showing improvement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton underwent his fourth surgery on his right leg Thursday, according to his mother, Teresa, per ESPN.
Milton’s mother tweeted that her son underwent an ultrasound that was “music to our hearts.”
Milton’s father, Mark, said the ultrasound showed improvement on the nerve that was damaged as a result of the injury, according to ESPN.
Milton took a helmet to his right knee against USF in late November, causing nerve damage and a dislocated knee. His father said more surgery would take place in January.
After the surgery Thursday, Milton was fitted with a new knee brace so he can begin doing mobility work.
UCF is set to play LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1st.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.