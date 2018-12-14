A little less windy, fewer showers heading into the weekend

The gusty trade winds will finally start easing up a bit Friday through Monday as an area of high pressure to the north weakens slightly and moves a bit closer to the islands. The high should weaken more ever the weekend, with light winds possible by Monday. For now, a wind advisory remains posted until midnight for Lanai and portions of Maui and the Big Island.
The wet weather is easing up, with stable conditions spreading over the state. Any showers should be light and mainly for windward areas, with drier conditions leeward. A shallow cold front is forecast to move over the island chain late Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing a slight increase in showers and stronger northeast winds.
At the beach, a high surf advisory remains up for east-facing shores for a choppy trade wind swell, with some overhead sets still possible for north shores. Looking ahead, a large northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and peak at warning levels Sunday. Then there’s an even larger northwest swell expected on Monday that will bring warning level surf through the middle of next week. For mariners, a gale warning is up for the Alenuihaha Channel, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.
