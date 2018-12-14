A little less windy, fewer showers heading into the weekend

At the beach, a high surf advisory remains up for east-facing shores for a choppy trade wind swell, with some overhead sets still possible for north shores. Looking ahead, a large northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and peak at warning levels Sunday. Then there’s an even larger northwest swell expected on Monday that will bring warning level surf through the middle of next week. For mariners, a gale warning is up for the Alenuihaha Channel, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.