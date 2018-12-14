Japanese airline unveils honu-themed airbus bound for Honolulu in 2019

HAMBURG, GERMANY (HawaiiNewsNow) - All Nippon Airways unveiled its first Airbus A380, which sports a Hawaiian green sea turtle (that’s actually blue in color).
The airbus rolled out of a paint shop in Hamburg, Germany and is one of three ANA airbuses to be inspired with an island design and colors.
The airline says having the honu painted on its plane symbolizes good luck and prosperity and its blue color represents Hawaii’s blue skies.
Nicknamed the Flying Honu, the A380 airbus will depart the Tokyo Narita Airport for its inaugural flight to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in late May 2019.
“We are excited to showcase the largest passenger aircraft and even more excited about the experience it will offer travelers on the Narita-Honolulu route,” said Yutaka Ito, executive vice president of ANA. "The customized livery adds a personal touch that will make the trip that much more memorable.”
The other two ANA airbuses will draw upon Hawaii’s crystal clear waters and beautiful sunsets for inspiration.
