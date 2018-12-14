Interactive art installation featuring 2,300 luminous flowers to dazzle crowds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ready to be dazzled this holiday season?
The Light Garden, created by Symmetry Labs, is a immersive art display featuring lights and music and is slated to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 21.
The art installation, which is housed at Victoria Ward Park, spans an area as large as a basketball court with 2,300 flowers that hide 25,000 hidden LED lights.
The flowers have sensors that respond to touch, music, wind, temperature, humidity and nearby ocean swells by changing colors.
Families can also enjoy a Art and Flea Pop-up Holiday Market along with live music, food, drinks and more activities.
The installation will run through the end of January.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.