Indonesian fishermen caught trying to smuggle shark fins from Hawaii get off with $25 fine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fishermen accused of trying to smuggle nearly 1,000 shark fins out of Hawaii changed their plead in court Friday to guilty.
Federal investigators say the 10 Indonesian nationals were caught last month after trying to sneak the shark fins through Honolulu’s airport.
They were all working aboard the Japanese-flagged fishing vessel Kyoshin Maru.
The judge issued all the crew members a $25 fine, but they won’t have to go back to jail because of the time they already served. Authorities might also revoke their passports.
Earlier this week, authorities also charged the owner of the ship and its officers in connection with the smuggling operation.
The captain, fishing master and first engineer of the vessel were charged with aiding and abetting the unlawful smuggling and trafficking of shark fins.
'That case is still moving forward.
Investigators said the crew of the vessel harvested fins from about 300 sharks in the South Pacific.
Some were still alive when they were thrown back into the ocean.
“The alleged conduct in this case is troubling and has international implications,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji Price, earlier this week.
“Shark finning indisputably damages our ocean ecosystems by extinguishing apex predators. Without apex predators such as oceanic whitetip sharks, entire ocean ecosystems are thrown out of balance.”
The case comes eight years after Hawaii became the first state to ban possession of shark fins. The following year, the federal government strengthened its existing ban and the trade largely went underground near Hawaiian waters.
