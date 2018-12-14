Honolulu Zoo blesses newly renovated Keiki Barn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing ceremony was held for the Honolulu Zoo’s newly refurbished Keiki Barn and keiki couldn’t wait to get inside and check it out.
Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos was joined Thursday by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and representatives from Meadow Gold Hawaii and the Honolulu Zoo Society.
The extensive renovations were made possible thanks to a $330,000 donation from Meadow Gold.
“Their generous support of the zoo’s conservation and education mission allows the Honolulu Zoo to provide new adventures for our keiki to experience,"said Zoo Director Linda Santos.
The zoo updated the barn to make it a more hands-on experience for kids. Now, keiki can learn how different kinds of animals grow and develop as well as learn the importance of conservation.
Some new features include an interactive floor display, graphics about animal nutrition and a renovated animal encounter space.
Lani Moo even got a treat — more yard space and a brand new fence.
