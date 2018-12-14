Second-in-command at city Prosecutor’s Office steps aside amid widening federal probe

Effective immediately, I have decided, based on my own personal beliefs, to take a leave of absence from my position as the First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. I wholeheartedly believe that the system I am dedicated to serving will reveal that I have done nothing wrong. I believe in the very important mission of the prosecutor’s office. Nothing should ever stand in the way of protecting our community and compassionately serving victims through fair and honest prosecution.