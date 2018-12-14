High bacteria levels force closure of Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanauma Bay will remain closed Friday after high bacteria levels were detected at the popular snorkeling destination.
The city said it hopes to be able to reopen the bay by the weekend.
The state Department of Health said tests Thursday showed elevated levels of the enterococci in the water at Hanauma Bay. Specifically, tested shows levels of 137 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
The threshold for safety is set at 130.
The city said the water will be reassessed soon to determine if the bacteria levels are still too high to safely swim.
This story will be updated.
