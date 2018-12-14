Hawaii fighters Oliveira, Dung bring heat to Bellator 212 faceoffs; other fighters silence crowd

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the most part, Thursday’s Bellator Hawaii press conference and weigh-ins ran smoothly, with each fighter paying respects to one another.
Except for Hawaii’s Kona Oliveira and Nainoa Dung.
The two Bellator debutants are set to go at it Saturday at Bellator 213, but that didn’t stop the two young and up and coming prospects from staring down each other Thursday afternoon.
Additionally, each fighter’s teams started shouting at each other from across the ballroom, causing quite the scene among fans and other fighters on the card.
Bellator light heavyweight contender King Mo even had to quiet down Oliveira’s corner ahead of his face off immediately after.
Bellator 213 takes place Saturday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. The main card starts at 5 p.m. H.T
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.