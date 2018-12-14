Gusty winds trigger wind advisory for Lanai, Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The winds are howling through much of the state, and are strong enough for a wind advisory for the island of Lanai and most of Maui and the Big Island through midnight Thursday night.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said strong northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts are possible. Winds this strong could break tree branches, cause sporadic power outages and slam car doors without warning.
The advisory covers the entire island of Lanai, the island of Maui except for the summit of Haleakala, and the Big Island except for the summit areas and the Kona districts.
Stronger gusts will be possible over central and leeward areas of Maui, higher elevations of Lanai, and the leeward Kohala, Kau and Humuula Saddle areas of the Big Island.
Trade wind speeds are forecast to gradually decrease Friday through Monday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.